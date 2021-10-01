GH’s (from l.) Brook Kerr (Portia), Sean Blakemore (Shawn), Haley Pullos (Molly), Tajh Bellow (TJ) and Donnell Turner (Curtis) gathered around Briana Nicole Henry on her last day as Jordan. Photo credit: Instagram

“Smiling even though we worked all night until 5am,” reported Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH), with BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 alum Jennie Garth (ex-Kelly). “Must be that Christmas spirit.” Photo credit: Instagram

Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) filmed a new movie with Jensen Gering, son of DAYS’s Galen Gering (Rafe). “#bts first day of shooting.. honored to be in @jensengering very first scene ever!!!! #wickensburg #setlife #onlocation,” she posted. Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) filmed a holiday movie in Vancouver, Canada. “Bringing Christmas cheer to you!!” she enthused. “So excited for this Christmas movie. And the #mondaymotivation is inspiring us all! #openbychristmas.” Photo credit: Instagram

“It’s a sign,” quipped GH’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, r.), with on-screen son Nicholas Chavez (Spencer). Photo credit: Instagram

B&B alum Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne, l.) shared a snap with John Amos (l.), Kevin Hart and Regina Hall, her co-stars on Netflix’s ME TIME. Photo credit: Instagram

“Such fun times on set with my dear @deidrehall_ official [Marlena, l.]!!” mused DAYS’s Jackée Harry (Paulina). “#LaughsAPlenty.” Photo credit: Instagram