Behind The Scenes

DAYS’s Lindsay Arnold (l.) and Raven Bowens (Chanel) showed off their Sweet Bits wardrobe.

Photo credit: JPI

B&B’s (from l.) Heather Tom (Katie), John McCook (Eric) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) posed in the Forrester manse.

Photo credit: JPI

GH alum Teresa Castillo (ex-Sabrina, r.) posed with Director of Photography Mariscela Mendez on the set of the TV movie MOST WANTED SANTA.

Photo credit: Instagram

Precious Way (ex-Chanel, DAYS) shared a snap from the set of her new show, QUEENS.

Photo credit: Instagram

Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) matched the background.

Photo credit: JPI

Lisa Rinna (Billie, l.) and Jackie Cox were twinning.

Photo credit: JPI

Austin Peck (Austin) checked out these gems.

Photo credit: JPI

Billy Flynn (Chad, l.) and Zach Tinker (Sonny, r.) gave Chandler Massey (Will) a lift.

Photo credit: JPI

(From near r.) Thaao Penghlis (Tony), Leann Hunley (Anna), Christie Clark (Carrie) and Peck gathered together.

Photo credit: JPI

