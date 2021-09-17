DAYS’s Lindsay Arnold (l.) and Raven Bowens (Chanel) showed off their Sweet Bits wardrobe. Photo credit: JPI

B&B’s (from l.) Heather Tom (Katie), John McCook (Eric) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) posed in the Forrester manse. Photo credit: JPI

GH alum Teresa Castillo (ex-Sabrina, r.) posed with Director of Photography Mariscela Mendez on the set of the TV movie MOST WANTED SANTA. Photo credit: Instagram

Precious Way (ex-Chanel, DAYS) shared a snap from the set of her new show, QUEENS. Photo credit: Instagram

Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) matched the background. Photo credit: JPI

Lisa Rinna (Billie, l.) and Jackie Cox were twinning. Photo credit: JPI

Austin Peck (Austin) checked out these gems. Photo credit: JPI

Billy Flynn (Chad, l.) and Zach Tinker (Sonny, r.) gave Chandler Massey (Will) a lift. Photo credit: JPI