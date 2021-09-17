Social snaps of stars on set
DAYS’s Lindsay Arnold (l.) and Raven Bowens (Chanel) showed off their Sweet Bits wardrobe.
Photo credit: JPI
B&B’s (from l.) Heather Tom (Katie), John McCook (Eric) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) posed in the Forrester manse.
Photo credit: JPI
GH alum Teresa Castillo (ex-Sabrina, r.) posed with Director of Photography Mariscela Mendez on the set of the TV movie MOST WANTED SANTA.
Photo credit: Instagram
Precious Way (ex-Chanel, DAYS) shared a snap from the set of her new show, QUEENS.
Photo credit: Instagram
Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) matched the background.
Photo credit: JPI
Lisa Rinna (Billie, l.) and Jackie Cox were twinning.
Photo credit: JPI
Austin Peck (Austin) checked out these gems.
Photo credit: JPI
Billy Flynn (Chad, l.) and Zach Tinker (Sonny, r.) gave Chandler Massey (Will) a lift.
Photo credit: JPI
(From near r.) Thaao Penghlis (Tony), Leann Hunley (Anna), Christie Clark (Carrie) and Peck gathered together.
Photo credit: JPI
