DAYS’s Jackée Harry (Paulina, r.) snapped a selfie with Deidre Hall (Marlena). Photo credit: Instagram

Lisa Rinna offered a sneak peek of her return to the role of DAYS’s Billie Reed in BEYOND SALEM. Photo credit: Instagram

“Son? Is that you??” joked Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) of son Michael Consuelos, playing a young Hiram on RIVERDALE and posing in front of a portrait of Mark Consuelos (Hiram; ex- Mateo, AMC). Photo credit: Instagram

“Season 3 COMPLETE!” declared Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, GH) of her series, DIGGSTOWN. Photo credit: Instagram

“Mirror, Mirror on the Wall…,” teased DAYS’s Brandon Beemer (Shawn) of his pic with Martha Madison (Belle). Photo credit: Instagram

“Greg’s got a new ride,” enthused B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) of his ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO alter ego.

DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and Matthew Ashford (Jack) posed on the set. Photo credit: JPI

“Heading into postproduction on this Oklahoma filmed thriller #thenannyknows,” reported Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al, r.). Photo credit: Instagram