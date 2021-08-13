Social snaps of stars on set
1 of 9
DAYS’s Jackée Harry (Paulina, r.) snapped a selfie with Deidre Hall (Marlena).
Photo credit: Instagram
2 of 9
Lisa Rinna offered a sneak peek of her return to the role of DAYS’s Billie Reed in BEYOND SALEM.
Photo credit: Instagram
3 of 9
“Son? Is that you??” joked Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) of son Michael Consuelos, playing a young Hiram on RIVERDALE and posing in front of a portrait of Mark Consuelos (Hiram; ex- Mateo, AMC).
Photo credit: Instagram
4 of 9
“Season 3 COMPLETE!” declared Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, GH) of her series, DIGGSTOWN.
Photo credit: Instagram
5 of 9
“Mirror, Mirror on the Wall…,” teased DAYS’s Brandon Beemer (Shawn) of his pic with Martha Madison (Belle).
Photo credit: Instagram
6 of 9
“Greg’s got a new ride,” enthused B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) of his ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO alter ego.
7 of 9
DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and Matthew Ashford (Jack) posed on the set.
Photo credit: JPI
8 of 9
“Heading into postproduction on this Oklahoma filmed thriller #thenannyknows,” reported Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al, r.).
Photo credit: Instagram
9 of 9
“Cool new show, cool new character,” shared Sebastian Roché (ex- Jerry, GH), of his role in NBC’s GETAWAY
Photo credit: Instagram
DAYS’s Jackée Harry (Paulina, r.) snapped a selfie with Deidre Hall (Marlena).
Lisa Rinna offered a sneak peek of her return to the role of DAYS’s Billie Reed in BEYOND SALEM.
“Son? Is that you??” joked Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) of son Michael Consuelos, playing a young Hiram on RIVERDALE and posing in front of a portrait of Mark Consuelos (Hiram; ex- Mateo, AMC).
“Season 3 COMPLETE!” declared Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, GH) of her series, DIGGSTOWN.
“Mirror, Mirror on the Wall…,” teased DAYS’s Brandon Beemer (Shawn) of his pic with Martha Madison (Belle).
“Greg’s got a new ride,” enthused B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) of his ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO alter ego.
DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and Matthew Ashford (Jack) posed on the set.
“Heading into postproduction on this Oklahoma filmed thriller #thenannyknows,” reported Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al, r.).
“Cool new show, cool new character,” shared Sebastian Roché (ex- Jerry, GH), of his role in NBC’s GETAWAY