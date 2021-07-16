Screen Shot 2021 07 12 at 1.26.37 PM

Credit: Instagram

“Loved having fun friend scenes with @camila [Banus, Gabi]!!” cheered DAYS’s Alison Sweeney (Sami, r.).

Photo credit: Instagram

“Was so cool to reference that crazy storyline from several years ago.” DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) worked on his lines in his dressing room.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Another great day in Port Charles,” enthused GH’s Laura Wright (Carly).

Photo credit: Twitter

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) took a dressing room selfie.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Still restless,” is how Y&R’s Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) captioned this shot.

Photo credit: Instagram

Archer shared a shot while getting glam.

Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) co-hosted ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT with GH alum Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin).

Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Cassandra James (Terry) donned her doctor’s coat for another yarn in Port Charles.

Photo credit: Instagram

“It’s finally happening!!!” revealed Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). “The very 1st script that @_melissaarcher [ex- Natalie et al] & I wrote together is officially in production #webof deceit #writer #actress #surreal #amazing #dreamcometrue.”

Photo credit: Instagram

