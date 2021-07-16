“Loved having fun friend scenes with @camila [Banus, Gabi]!!” cheered DAYS’s Alison Sweeney (Sami, r.).
“Was so cool to reference that crazy storyline from several years ago.” DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) worked on his lines in his dressing room.
“Another great day in Port Charles,” enthused GH’s Laura Wright (Carly).
Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) took a dressing room selfie.
“Still restless,” is how Y&R’s Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) captioned this shot.
Archer shared a shot while getting glam.
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) co-hosted ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT with GH alum Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin).
GH’s Cassandra James (Terry) donned her doctor’s coat for another yarn in Port Charles.
“It’s finally happening!!!” revealed Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). “The very 1st script that @_melissaarcher [ex- Natalie et al] & I wrote together is officially in production #webof deceit #writer #actress #surreal #amazing #dreamcometrue.”