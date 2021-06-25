“Wrapped shooting for the season with this buncha fine folks. We had no fun at all,” mused Chris McKenna (ex-Mark, Y&R et al), with GOOD TROUBLE co-star Maia Mitchell. Photo credit: Twitter

“Last day shooting up in Canada with these guys,” shared Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN, r.) with Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) and Gabriel Hogan on the set of HANNAH SWENSEN MYSTERIES, their new project for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Ptosha Storey (Naya) shared a snap from her guest appearance on S.W.A.T, which stars Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

Such a fun day when you’re spending it with pals!!” enthused DAYS’s Deidre Hall (Marlena, l.), with Mary Beth Evans (Kayla). Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s (from near r.) Bryton James (Devon), Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses) and Sean Dominic (Nate) bonded while playing ball. Photo credit: Instagram