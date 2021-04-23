"The Bold and the Beautiful" Set Behind the Scenes

Credit: JPI

“Feuding Family Shaughnessy! Coming this summer,” reported DAYS alum Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Shane), with his kin.

Photo credit: Instagram

“It feels good to be glam again!” reported Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS), who appeared on Hallmark’s HOME & FAMILY.

Photo credit: Instagram

“How lucky are we!” trilled DAYS’s Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), with Matthew Ashford (Jack, l.) and Stephen Nichols (Steve). “Always fun with the Johnson brothers!”

Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani) showed off their “Elani”- inspired swag from fans.

Photo credit: Instagram

Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) got cozy at QVC.

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and real-life wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin), who stood in for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) during scenes, went over their dialogue.

Photo credit: JPI

