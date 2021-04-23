“Feuding Family Shaughnessy! Coming this summer,” reported DAYS alum Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Shane), with his kin.
“It feels good to be glam again!” reported Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS), who appeared on Hallmark’s HOME & FAMILY.
“How lucky are we!” trilled DAYS’s Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), with Matthew Ashford (Jack, l.) and Stephen Nichols (Steve). “Always fun with the Johnson brothers!”
DAYS’s Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani) showed off their “Elani”- inspired swag from fans.
Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) got cozy at QVC.
B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and real-life wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin), who stood in for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) during scenes, went over their dialogue.