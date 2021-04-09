“What a legend,” praised DAYS’s Deidre Hall (l.) of Jackée Harry (Paulina).
GH alum Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin) snapped a selfie at the ET set.
“Rehearsing on Zoom—what a brand new experience!” enthused Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN). “All good—but big learning curve—playing the scenes and doing the tech at the same time!!!”
“Love working with this guy,” noted GH’s Parker Fasullo (Danny, l.) of Steve Burton (Jason).
Photo credit: INSTAR IMAGES
“Ahhh it’s official! My directorial debut has officially commenced!” exclaimed Brittany Underwood (ex Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al). “Breakdowns went out today and I’m just over here on cloud 9 at this opportunity!!”
“Dressing room haven,” posted GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn).