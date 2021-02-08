Behind The Scenes

“It’s been a glorious week on @fbimostwantedcbs,” enthused Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD, far l.), with (from l.) Kellan Lutz, Brooke Smith, Roxy Sternberg and Julian McMahon (ex-Ian, AW). Photo credit: Instagram

“Lights, camera, action!” is how Jennifer Gareis (Donna) captioned this shot in her B&B dressing room. Photo credit: Instagram

Lamon Archey (Eli) snapped a pic of Sal Stowers (Lani) outside of the DAYS studio. Photo credit: Twitter

“Thanks to @nbcdays I got to start my #tacotuesday early with lettuce shrimp tacos - they go perfect with the soup my hubby packed for me this morning,” shared Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

“Tryin to get these lines to stick in my head and keep my eyes open is tough right now,” admitted Galen Gering (Rafe, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

“It was definitely a fun day but I can’t wait until we can hang again,” noted Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine). “In the meantime, we are being super safe and that’s what’s keeping us still taping!!” Photo credit: Instagram

Linda Dano (Vivian) shared this pic from the DAYS set. Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Kruger took this shot when she filmed at B&B as Eva. Photo credit: Instagram

Kirsten Storms (Maxie) used the mirror in the GH wardrobe room to show off her outfit of the day. Photo credit: Instagram