Behind The Scenes

DAYS’s Lauren Koslow took this dressing room selfie in Kate’s latest suit.
“Hunter. Coming soon. She’s a real joy,” teased Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) of a new role.
“A little caffeine pre-function, before the workday begins,” posted GH’s Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix). “This writing is backwards. That’s what I get for trying to be clever...”
“Old School Phyllis coming at cha,” is how Y&R’s Michelle Stafford described this frock. “A special shout out to our crew for keeping safe and coming to work wearing their quasi hazmat suits on the set.”
“Teenagers!!!!!” is how GH’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, captioned this shot of Eden McCoy (Josslyn).
“My ‘returning to work’ #OOTD (until I put my FAKE pregnancy belly and wardrobe on),” noted Kirsten Storms (Maxie) upon filming again at the GH studio.
Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al) took direction on the set of his upcoming film, PREPARE FOR LAUNCH.
“Life on set, with my Sweetness,” reported Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS, with Mary Beth Evans, Kayla). “We are tested daily! Only actors can remove masks once we cross the red line onto actual sets where scenes are shot.”
A shielded Vanessa A. Williams (Valerie, DAYS) kept safe on the set of a new project.