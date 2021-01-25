Behind The Scenes

DAYS’s Lauren Koslow took this dressing room selfie in Kate’s latest suit. Photo credit: Instagram

“Hunter. Coming soon. She’s a real joy,” teased Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) of a new role. Photo credit: Instagram

“A little caffeine pre-function, before the workday begins,” posted GH’s Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix). “This writing is backwards. That’s what I get for trying to be clever...” Photo credit: Instagram

“Old School Phyllis coming at cha,” is how Y&R’s Michelle Stafford described this frock. “A special shout out to our crew for keeping safe and coming to work wearing their quasi hazmat suits on the set.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Teenagers!!!!!” is how GH’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, captioned this shot of Eden McCoy (Josslyn). Photo credit: Twitter

“My ‘returning to work’ #OOTD (until I put my FAKE pregnancy belly and wardrobe on),” noted Kirsten Storms (Maxie) upon filming again at the GH studio. Photo credit: Instagram

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al) took direction on the set of his upcoming film, PREPARE FOR LAUNCH. Photo credit: Instagram

“Life on set, with my Sweetness,” reported Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS, with Mary Beth Evans, Kayla). “We are tested daily! Only actors can remove masks once we cross the red line onto actual sets where scenes are shot.” Photo credit: Instagram

A shielded Vanessa A. Williams (Valerie, DAYS) kept safe on the set of a new project. Photo credit: Instagram