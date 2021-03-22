B&B Anniversary Pop Up Event

Wood

The cast of B&B gathered for a drive-through fan event on Friday to celebrate the show’s 34th anniversary, which they will officially mark on March 23.

The Forrester family was well represented by new mom Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) and John McCook (Eric).

Original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) interacted with the fans from a safe distance. “Thanks to all the fans for being so kind and supportive and loyal to us! You guys are what keeps us ticking,’ she enthused on social media. “We love you! And thanks to every single person who works on B&B for their hard work and dedication to keep this show a success. Lots of love to all!! Cheers! 😃💃🎉 #boldandbeautiful #cbsdaytime.”

Don Diamont (Bill) made sure to capture some memories on his phone.

Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell and Scott Clifton (Liam) were on hand.

Annika Noelle (Hope) and Jennifer Gareis (Donna) made sure to protect themselves from the sun.

Delon de Metz (Zende) welcomed fans.

Diamond White (Paris) cheered as the cars drove by.

Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) made the scene.

“We all had a lot of fun at the #bold34 anniversary fan event. Thank you to all who watch and make our jobs fun!” Katrina Bowden (Flo), here with Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Denise Richards (Shauna), enthused on Instagram after the event.     

