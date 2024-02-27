Actor Roundup: Who Are Your Dressing Room Neighbors?

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “Courtney [Hope, Sally], Melissa [Ordway, Abby], Missy [Claire Egan, Chelsea] and Elizabeth [Hendrickson, Chloe]. We are the girls’ cul-de-sac. It’s the best. Lots of laughter coming from our hallway! Peter Bergman [Jack] is around the corner and luckily, there is a door between his room and all of ours!” Photo credit: JPI

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH) “Kelly [Monaco, Sam] is on one side and Chad [Duell, Michael] is on the other. James [Patrick Stuart, Valentin] is across the hall. We’re all in close proximity to each other. I never hear Chad and I hope no one ever hears me! I forget that the walls are paper-thin and I talk to myself too sometimes. I'm sure they're like, ‘Who is she talking to?!’ ” Photo credit: ABC

Elia Cantu (Jada, DAYS) “Rob [Scott Wilson, Alex] is one of my neighbors. The other one I can’t say, because it would be a spoiler. Rob and I sometimes knock on each other's doors to say hello and hear how the other is doing.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “Jacqueline [MacInnes Wood, Steffy]. Her room is total Zen. So sometimes I sneak in and relax, LOL. But mine has weights and a bench. Which I’ve caught her using before, so we’re even.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) “Linsey Godfrey [Sarah]. We'll say hello if we pass each other in the hallway. I love talking to Linsey. We were single parents together for a while, so we certainly have bonded over that over the years. But we're in a different universe in Salem. We almost never interact.” Photo credit: NBC

Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) “I have two wonderful neighbors: To the left, I have Tristan Rogers [Robert], and to the right of me, I have Gregory Harrison [Gregory]. I get a kick out of both of those guys. Tristan has a great sense of humor and Gregory has all these stories dating back to being a contract player at Universal, like I was. I really love talking to him.” Photo credit: ABC

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “It's Michelle Stafford [Phyllis]. She's a fantastic neighbor. I have Kristoff’s [St. John, ex-Neil] old room and the only attached room is the one directly above it. There's a little spiral staircase that's right outside our doors and anybody going up those stairs [makes it] sound like the building’s about to come down. But aside from the staircase — and that's no matter who goes up the stairs — she's an amazing neighbor.” Photo credit: JPI