Actor Roundup: What Item Would You Borrow From Your Character's Wardrobe?

Digest spoke with some daytime favorites from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless, including Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B), Kristen Vaganos (Molly, GH), Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) and Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS) to find out what articles of clothing they would swipe from their character’s closet!
Photo credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH)
"It's funny; Kristina dresses a lot like I do. I have a bit of an androgynous style, and we gave Kristina the same, like Doc Marten boots that I wear, which I love, and I wear these Jenny Bird silver earrings every single day and I'm always so paranoid that I'm going to lose them, so I never take them off. I just told wardrobe like, 'Can you just buy an identical pair for Kristina so that I don't have to take my earrings on and off every day?' So those would probably be my go-tos."
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS)
"I love all of her coats. Actually, I love Sarah's wardrobe. Sarah and Linsey dress very similarly. I have a lot of her clothes. I show up to wardrobe and go, ‘Oh, I have that shirt in white.’ But I really love her coats. I have a joke with Richard Bloore, our wardrobe guy. I’m like, ‘You guys should win an Emmy just from your coats; if you just submitted all the [cast’s] coats.’ There's a Foreign [Exchange] coat that I love. There's a marigold coat that I love. There's a light tan coat that I love. All of Sarah's coats are beautiful.”
Photo credit: JPI
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)
"His wallet!"
Photo credit: JPI
Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R)
"Kyle’s green suit. Green is my favorite color, and you don’t see green suits often."
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Kristen Vaganos (Molly, GH)
"There were some knee-high boots that Molly wore on Thanksgiving last year that I still think about to this day. Although if I'm being honest, that's not very me. I wish it was more me; felt so cool in them. And I would definitely take some of her pantsuits home. I love a good pantsuit and she knows how to rock one."
Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Cherie Jimenez (Gabi, DAYS)
“I do have this outfit that [was worn on an episode] in September. It’s this beautiful pink outfit that I'm obsessed with, and I still think about it. It's this tight pink Marciano by Guess dress with a little pink sweater. It's just so pretty. Everything about the outfit was just perfect — the dress, the little purse I was carrying, and the jewelry I was wearing."
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R)
"I could answer honestly saying 'the last thing Diane wore' since whatever it might have been, was something I’d like for myself!"
