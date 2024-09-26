Actor Roundup: What Item Would You Borrow From Your Character's Wardrobe?

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) "It's funny; Kristina dresses a lot like I do. I have a bit of an androgynous style, and we gave Kristina the same, like Doc Marten boots that I wear, which I love, and I wear these Jenny Bird silver earrings every single day and I'm always so paranoid that I'm going to lose them, so I never take them off. I just told wardrobe like, 'Can you just buy an identical pair for Kristina so that I don't have to take my earrings on and off every day?' So those would probably be my go-tos." Photo credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS) "I love all of her coats. Actually, I love Sarah's wardrobe. Sarah and Linsey dress very similarly. I have a lot of her clothes. I show up to wardrobe and go, ‘Oh, I have that shirt in white.’ But I really love her coats. I have a joke with Richard Bloore, our wardrobe guy. I’m like, ‘You guys should win an Emmy just from your coats; if you just submitted all the [cast’s] coats.’ There's a Foreign [Exchange] coat that I love. There's a marigold coat that I love. There's a light tan coat that I love. All of Sarah's coats are beautiful.” Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) "His wallet!" Photo credit: JPI

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) "Kyle’s green suit. Green is my favorite color, and you don’t see green suits often." Photo credit: JPI

Kristen Vaganos (Molly, GH) "There were some knee-high boots that Molly wore on Thanksgiving last year that I still think about to this day. Although if I'm being honest, that's not very me. I wish it was more me; felt so cool in them. And I would definitely take some of her pantsuits home. I love a good pantsuit and she knows how to rock one." Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Cherie Jimenez (Gabi, DAYS) “I do have this outfit that [was worn on an episode] in September. It’s this beautiful pink outfit that I'm obsessed with, and I still think about it. It's this tight pink Marciano by Guess dress with a little pink sweater. It's just so pretty. Everything about the outfit was just perfect — the dress, the little purse I was carrying, and the jewelry I was wearing." Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images