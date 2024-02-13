Actor Roundup: What is Your Ideal Valentine’s Day Itinerary?

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “Sleeping in, working out, being with the ones you love and lots of champagne. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) “A spa day and flowers from my husband, and then dinner at home with the family!” Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “Every day is Valentine’s Day! However, a nice card and a good home-cooked dinner together is nice.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “Having all the 28 school Valentine cards signed, glittered and pasted up in time for my kid’s class party is a high bar at this point.” Photo credit: ABC

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “Nice dinner, music, and a babysitter!” Photo credit: JPI

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “I would love a completely relaxing day. Carmen [Cusack, his wife] has been working her butt off in New York for the past two months. I've been working my butt off here. I'm going to try and get masseuses to come to the house so we can get massages, then have delicious foods delivered and we can just graze all day long. Then I'm going to take her out. We've got a nice little wine bar not too far from where we live. I'll get a little reservation there and we'll have some champagne or something. I want it to be relaxed and low-key.” Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “The itinerary itself varies, but I take [wife] Cindy to a hotel and restaurant that we haven’t been to before. There are always flowers and gifts waiting for her. Spa appointments. Beyond that, I’ll assume this is a G-rated article, LOL!” Photo credit: JPI

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) “Valentine’s Day used to be me making a cool small plate dinner, but with kids it’s a little tricky, and Valentine’s Day ends up being just another day. We’re not big on it to be honest!” Photo credit: ABC

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS) “My daughter [Aleda] will be my Valentine. That means that she'll get to pick the dinner. So it will either be a big pizza or The Counter burger. Then we'll watch THE OWL HOUSE, eat snacks and have sweet treats. Then we'll go to bed. I like a low key everything.” Photo credit: JPI

Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “So many ways to go with this. I think for the most part keep it simple because ideally you show love year-round. So maybe a good comedy show and a nice dinner out where you have to get dressed up a bit instead of your daily lounge wear. “ Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Food, fire, wine, repeat.” Photo credit: JPI

Lydia Look (Selina, GH) “To start the morning together as twin flames for the good of your body but so good in your mouth, outdoor ocean-facing brunch at Potato Head Seminyak Bali — my current favorite in Bali, a magical place where my hubby Jen and I fell in love. Then a swim in their ocean-facing pool, after which we plunge in Tangaroa, the great ocean itself! Refreshed, we stroll out of Potato Head and take a nice walk along the tree-lined artisan shops to the only massage place to go to, Jari Menari. Oiled and feeling incredibly rejuvenated after by truly the best bespoke massage, a technique created by their owner, Chicago native Susan, we stroll hand in hand like teenagers. We, of course, shop and buy stuff we love but don’t need, [followed by ] dinner at Potato Head’s magnificent Kuam, the best Indo food in all of Bali. This is some seriously good Balinese and Indonesian food! [Then] Live DJ music, dancing and coconut juice, our favorite, at The Beach Club at The Potato Head to end the night before we head up to our fabulous rooms for more snuggles, conversation and laughter.”