Actor Roundup: What Is Your Favorite Daytime Emmy Memory?

Winsor Harmon (Thorne, B&B) “One year at the Emmys, we were going to a commercial break before Best Show was announced, which the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, was going to present. We go to commercial, she walks out on stage and I’m sitting in the front row when she looks down and goes, ‘Thorne!’ I went, ‘You have got to be kidding me!’ and I jumped on stage. When I gave her a big hug, she said, ‘I watch you every day.’ I was in complete and utter shock.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “Probably the Emmys in New York at the Marriott. I was in the front row, I believe it was because it was the year that Rena [Sofer, Lois, his real-life ex] was nominated [for Outstanding Supporting Actress]. Jennifer Aniston [daughter of the late John Aniston, ex-Victor, DAYS] walked out on stage and she looked right at me and waved.” Photo credit: ABC

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “That Beth Maitland [Traci] and I won in the same year [1985, Bregman for Outstanding Ingenue; Maitland for Outstanding Supporting Actress]. That was amazing and we were the first actors to win for the show.”

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) “It’s from a BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL [Daytime Emmy] party, back when [ex-husband] Kyle [Lowder, ex-Rick, B&B; ex-Rex, DAYS] was on the show. They gave out the most brilliant gift, these black ballerina slippers that you could put on your feet instead of your heels. They were rolled up in this little black bag. The bag opened up and you could put your heels in it. I still have them to this day.” Photo credit: NBC

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R; ex- Kristen, DAYS) “Both of my [Outstanding Lead Actress] wins for Y&R and DAYS OF OUR LIVES were very meaningful for me, but it was fun and very special to walk out on the big stage of Radio City Music Hall for the first time as a presenter.” Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “My favorite is when John [McCook, Eric] won [for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2022] — and I think Susan [Haskell, ex-Marty, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, herself a past winner] would agree with that.” Photo credit: JPI

Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS; Kevin Y&R) “For sure winning [Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2005 for playing Y&R’s Kevin]. That was kind of an out-of-body life experience. Hearing my name called was a once in a lifetime, magical moment. For me, it’s the first and only, but even if it did ever happen again, I don’t think anything could ever match that first time.” Photo credit: JPI