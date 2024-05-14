Actor Roundup: What Is Your Comfort TV Show?

5 of 8

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Emily O’Brien (Theresa, DAYS)

“When I was younger coming home after school, it used to be I Dream of Genie and Bewitched. Now if I want to feel great and put on something that I can just let my mind melt into, it's normally David Attenborough, the planetary shows with the elephants and the safari. There's so many of those on animals and the planet. They're just incredible. If I'm trying to fall asleep at night, I'll play one of those. But if I'm just trying to watch something to feel good, I'll put on Chef's Table. It’s about chefs from all around the world, how they became known, and how they struggled through their life to make food their career. It's so inspiring, and it makes me want to go to all these different parts of the world and experience their food and the culture.”