Actor Roundup: What Is Your Comfort TV Show?

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH)
“The Great British Baking Show, for sure. And then on YouTube, my daughter Sadie and I watch these doll modification shows that are amazing. We like HeXtian and Dollightful. We’ll sit there and watch one and they’re so incredible and I’ll say, ‘Play another!’ ”
Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R)
"I've probably seen The Office from beginning to end, maybe five times.”
Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS)
“Cheers, because you want to go where everybody knows your name (laughs). It feels like they’re really your friends, and you’re hanging out with them inside [the bar]. Nothing is too heavy. It’s always light. It’s just good, and you can turn your brain off and watch Ted Danson work his magic.”
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)
“Old SNL [Saturday Night Live] reruns or reruns of Sex and the City or 30 Rock. And, of course, I fall asleep to Friends all the time. I love Friends.”
Emily O’Brien (Theresa, DAYS)
“When I was younger coming home after school, it used to be I Dream of Genie and Bewitched. Now if I want to feel great and put on something that I can just let my mind melt into, it's normally David Attenborough, the planetary shows with the elephants and the safari. There's so many of those on animals and the planet. They're just incredible. If I'm trying to fall asleep at night, I'll play one of those. But if I'm just trying to watch something to feel good, I'll put on Chef's Table. It’s about chefs from all around the world, how they became known, and how they struggled through their life to make food their career. It's so inspiring, and it makes me want to go to all these different parts of the world and experience their food and the culture.”
Allison Lanier (Summer, Y&R)
“I always come back to Gilmore Girls as my comfort show.”
Laura Wright (Carly, GH)
“Law & Order: SVU!”
Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R)
“The Office. It’s such a great show and I even like having it on in the background. I also like watching The Office bloopers on YouTube. Those are hilarious as well.”