John McCook (Eric, B&B) “Dick Van Dyke [Timothy, DAYS], no question. I remember when I saw a magazine article about him and his family. I thought, ‘This guy is funny. He gets to be an actor, he gets to be a husband and he gets to be a father.’ That’s what I want and that’s what I got. I thought Donald O’Connor was always wonderful because he was a good singer and a good dancer and he was funny.” Photo credit: JPI

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) “Jim Carrey and Robin Williams. I love them for the comedy they brought to the world. I think they’re both absolute role models.” Photo credit: CBS

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “Keith Richards.” Photo credit: ABC

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Elvis and Jerry Lewis. How’s that for running the gamut?” Photo credit: JPI

Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) “Katharine Hepburn. My mom really loved Bringing Up Baby and The Philadelphia Story. I grew up watching a lot of old movies with my mother. I loved old movies, and everything Katharine Hepburn did, I just found amazing. I loved watching her. She fascinated me.” Photo credit: ÖYKÜ

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) “Muhammad Ali.” Photo credit: ABC

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “This is really weird, but Mr. Rogers. I didn’t know I was such a big fan of his until my mom reminded me of the fact many years ago. I would sit religiously and watch that guy take off his shoes and put on his sweater and be kind to everybody in the neighborhood no matter who they were. Mr. Rogers was always the coolest cat in the neighborhood and he got along with everybody.” Photo credit: JPI