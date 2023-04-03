Judith Chapman (ex-Ginny; Gloria, Y&R) “Gloria Monty [then- executive producer]; and I loved the cast. Leslie Charleson [Monica] and I were kind of cutups because she was such a hoot and a holler.” Photo credit: JPI

Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny; Stefan, DAYS) “One of my favorite things that came out of that show was my found brotherhood with the Port Chuck guys, with Steve [Burton, ex-Jason], Bradford [Anderson, Spinelli] and Scott [Reeves, ex-Steve]. That was such a nice little spin-off thing that happened in my life because of the passion for music that we all shared. We put it together and really created some incredible memories when we worked together.” Photo credit: NBC

Mary Beth Evans (ex-Katherine; Kayla, DAYS) “Doing those Nurses’ Balls was a journey and a fun thing. There was one in particular where I was dressed as Marilyn Monroe and was going to perform ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’. I cannot sing one darn note. I am not a song-and-dance girl. There was a girl singing, and I was lip-synching. Then Lucy and Katherine got into a big old girl battle. Those things, when you pulled them off, were so fun. They were such big events. We would stay up all night shooting them.” Photo credit: NBC

Matthew Ashford (ex-Tom; Jack, DAYS) “One day I came into the makeup room and decided, I need a change. I said, ‘I’m going to get that Julius Caesar cut. I’m going to cut my hair short.’ Then two or three actors came in. I heard one say, ‘Just keep cutting it a little shorter, kind of like a Julius Caesar cut.’ It turned out there were four actors in there, all wanting the same haircut, which in the soap world is a cardinal error. Hair and makeup were like, ‘Hair on fire.’ Suddenly, they had to stop right there. They told the last actor who came in, ‘No. We’re not cutting your hair like that.’ Because all of a sudden, we all looked alike.” Photo credit: NBC

Scott Clifton (ex-Dillon; Liam, B&B) “I did love what they did with the Georgie/Dillon romance. They had me do so much choreographed dancing, like in the dream sequence when Dillon and Georgie were all dressed up like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. And then we had a New Year’s episode where Dillon had an entire dream that he was in a silent movie and the entire cast was in it. That was so fun. It was a one-off episode which gave us such great opportunities to play as actors. It was great. It was a heyday for me.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Jason Thompson (ex-Patrick; Billy, Y&R) “It’s always the people. The ones you work alongside and the ones that support and watch the shows. It’s an amazing gift to be able to connect and share with so many people from all walks of life.” Photo credit: CBS

Brytni Sarpy (ex-Val; Elena, Y&R) “The Nurses’ Ball is and will always be my favorite memory of GH. I love opportunities to be with the entire cast. Also, coming from a theater and dance background, I really enjoyed the opportunity to sing, dance and get dressed up. Happy 60th, GH fam! What a feat!”