Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B; ex-Grace, Y&R) “Oh, gosh! A bunch. Tamara [Clatterbuck, ex-Alice, Y&R, l.], Sharon Case [Sharon, Y&R, r.], Ashley [Jones, Bridget, B&B/ex-Megan, Y&R] and Lauren [Woodland, ex-Brittany, Y&R]. We all love to get together for a girls’ night out.” Photo credit: JPI

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) “Tricia Cast [Nina, l.]. We’ve been best friends for years and she always stays at my house whenever she’s in town.” Photo credit: JPI

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) “Missy [Reeves, ex-Jennifer, c.] and I talk periodically. I would say the girls. Missy and Kristian [Alfonso, Hope, l.]. We text back and forth with each other.” Photo credit: NBC

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R; ex-Patrick, GH) “Kimberly [McCullough, ex-Robin, GH] and Dom [Zamprogna, Dante, GH]. Kimberly and I are still very, very close. We still care a lot about each other and we still check up on each other. Dominic, we check in and talk about grabbing a beer and that kind of stuff.” Photo credit: JPI

John J. York (Mac, GH) “Cheryl Richardson Smith [ex-Jenny]. She’s not just my friend, she manages my retirement finances! She’s a great gal and she and Forry [Smith, ex-Reese, SANTA BARBARA], we still get to see each other and we talk quite a bit. Vicki [his wife] and I love them and their kids.” Photo credit: ABC

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “Kim Matula [ex-Hope] and I are still in touch. It’s always fun catching up with her.“ Photo credit: JPI

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “Daniel Hall [ex-Scott, pictured] and Scott Reeves [ex-Ryan et al].” Photo credit: JPI

Haley Pullos (Molly, GH) “Tequan Richmond [ex-TJ]. Always gotta check in on the former hubbies, ya know?” Photo credit: JPI