Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) “My first impression of Jeanne Cooper [ex-Katherine, dir] was that she was bigger than life. She was strong, kind and knew exactly what she wanted. How fortunate I was to have had her in my life. I am so very grateful and still feel her presence to this day.” Photo credit: JPI

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) “My first impression of Carson Boatman [Johnny, r] was unexpected, and not in a negative way. He came across fantastically and was a professional. What was unexpected was when I found out his real age. He looked so young.” Photo credit: JPI & Shutterstock

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “My first impression of John [McCook, Eric] was that he was such a nice, charming, funny and handsome man. He was so positive and happy and incredibly supportive, and he still is!” Photo credit: JPI

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “My first impression of Laura [Wright, Carly] was that she was just this incredible bright light of positivity and energy. It was like she almost glowed — she walks into a room and lights it up.” Laura Wright (Carly, GH) “I’m sure it was, ‘Who is this cute new boy they hired at ALL MY CHILDREN [where he played Ryan]?!’ I think the first thing you see with Cameron is the visual, right? But there are a lot of beautiful people out there, and the thing about Cameron is that he is an incredible man. He adores his wife and his family and his life and he is so grateful for everything he has.” Photo credit: Instagram

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS) “Robert Scott Wilson [Alex] is so sweet. He’s just a good person. After we shoot a scene, he would give me the biggest bear hug. He is very warm and welcoming and wants everybody to feel good and comfortable. He just gives off that energy.” Photo credit: Nuru Komundo/NBC