Galen Gering (Rafe, DAYS) “I remember days when the twin boys who played Johnny, Aaron and Griffin [Kunitz], would get on set and be kind of wild. When Ali [Sweeney, Sami] was working on THE BIGGEST LOSER, we would have to come in first thing in the morning to shoot a ton of stuff. One morning, Aaron was jumping around and running around the couch. He wouldn’t sit down. Ali was fighting to get the work done and get off set. I was entertained by the chaos of it. Ali ended up playing the mom in the situation and getting things under control.” Photo credit: NBC

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “In the Baby Beth story, there was a moment when she looked at me and said, ‘Daddy,’ on the take, and then they used that take in the actual scene that aired. That was pretty amazing.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GH) “Lots of pacifiers being dropped on the floor and the chaos that ensues, especially in the age of Covid [laughs]! And especially with the babies, their head has to be turned a certain way for the cameras, and if they just will not turn their head that way, it’s pretty funny.” Photo credit: ABC

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “I love working with kids but usually when I go up on a line, I’ll utter a profane word, which I’m sorry about but people around me think it’s funny.” Photo credit: CBS

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) “Whenever Judah [Mackey, Connor] and I have a lot of scenes together, we like to relax during takes and kick around the soccer ball, which has resulted in a few things getting broken.” Photo credit: CBS

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “I was doing a serious scene with Chad [Duell, Michael] and the baby playing Wiley would not stop giggling at him.” Photo credit: ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) “Hands down, when Tanner [Novlan, ex-Finn] and I were taping Hayes’s birth and the infant pooped in the birthing pool. That definitely broke the moment.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc