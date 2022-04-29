Galen Gering (Rafe, DAYS) “I remember days when the twin boys who played Johnny, Aaron and Griffin [Kunitz], would get on set and be kind of wild. When Ali [Sweeney, Sami] was working on THE BIGGEST LOSER, we would have to come in first thing in the morning to shoot a ton of stuff. One morning, Aaron was jumping around and running around the couch. He wouldn’t sit down. Ali was fighting to get the work done and get off set. I was entertained by the chaos of it. Ali ended up playing the mom in the situation and getting things under control.”
Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “In the Baby Beth story, there was a moment when she looked at me and said, ‘Daddy,’ on the take, and then they used that take in the actual scene that aired. That was pretty amazing.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GH) “Lots of pacifiers being dropped on the floor and the chaos that ensues, especially in the age of Covid [laughs]! And especially with the babies, their head has to be turned a certain way for the cameras, and if they just will not turn their head that way, it’s pretty funny.”
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “I love working with kids but usually when I go up on a line, I’ll utter a profane word, which I’m sorry about but people around me think it’s funny.”
Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) “Whenever Judah [Mackey, Connor] and I have a lot of scenes together, we like to relax during takes and kick around the soccer ball, which has resulted in a few things getting broken.”
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “I was doing a serious scene with Chad [Duell, Michael] and the baby playing Wiley would not stop giggling at him.”
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) “Hands down, when Tanner [Novlan, ex-Finn] and I were taping Hayes’s birth and the infant pooped in the birthing pool. That definitely broke the moment.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) “I was holding one of the little boys who plays Henry and was supposed to give him to Lucas [Adams,Tripp] during one of our scenes. When I went to hand him to Lucas, he literally turned away from him and held onto me. We had to end up just letting me hold onto him. That was funny because Lucas and I were teasing each other about who the babies like better.”