Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “A picture that my daughter [Zoe] painted when she was 3. It’s this swirly watercolor paint. It almost looks like oils but it’s a bunch of very pretty colors. I had it framed way back when and I’ve had it in my dressing room for a long time.” Photo credit: JPI

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “A painting that was in the auction of goods from Olivia Newton-John. She was a big hero of mine when I was a kid and I’m friends with some dear friends of hers who were kind enough to gift me a painting that was in her home, of people on an Ayahuasca journey.” Photo credit: ABC

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS) “My herbal tea. My dandelion tea, my mint tea....” Photo credit: NBC

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) “My Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? poster. I’m a big Bette Davis fan. I really gravitate to her because she just dove into her characters, and a lot of the time, she didn’t look great. She didn’t care; if it served the character, then that’s what she’d do.” Photo credit: ABC

Tracey Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “All the pictures of my favorite people.” Photo credit: CBS

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) “My dressing room is sad. I’ve been really bad at decorating it, but I have this really comfy fuzzy blanket. That’s my favorite thing, because on long days, I’ll sit on the couch, put my blanket over me, learn my lines, and have my tea or coffee. It’s a very nice way to spend my day at work.” Photo credit: NBC

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “That old comfy couch that has probably been on the CBS lot since the ’80s. It’s great for a little shut-eye in between scenes.” Photo credit: JPI