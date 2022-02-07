Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “A picture that my daughter [Zoe] painted when she was 3. It’s this swirly watercolor paint. It almost looks like oils but it’s a bunch of very pretty colors. I had it framed way back when and I’ve had it in my dressing room for a long time.”
Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “A painting that was in the auction of goods from Olivia Newton-John. She was a big hero of mine when I was a kid and I’m friends with some dear friends of hers who were kind enough to gift me a painting that was in her home, of people on an Ayahuasca journey.”
Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS) “My herbal tea. My dandelion tea, my mint tea....”
Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) “My Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? poster. I’m a big Bette Davis fan. I really gravitate to her because she just dove into her characters, and a lot of the time, she didn’t look great. She didn’t care; if it served the character, then that’s what she’d do.”
Tracey Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “All the pictures of my favorite people.”
Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) “My dressing room is sad. I’ve been really bad at decorating it, but I have this really comfy fuzzy blanket. That’s my favorite thing, because on long days, I’ll sit on the couch, put my blanket over me, learn my lines, and have my tea or coffee. It’s a very nice way to spend my day at work.”
Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “That old comfy couch that has probably been on the CBS lot since the ’80s. It’s great for a little shut-eye in between scenes.”
Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) “My chalkboard wall. When you’re not working, they may put guest stars or other cast members in your dressing room. I love seeing all the inspirational and sometimes funny messages others leave on my wall.”