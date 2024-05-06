DAYS Preview: Finally, Maggie Learns the Sordid Truth About Konstantin

Victor’s will is finally probated, and Maggie shares the news with Konstantin, Sarah and Xander. Konstantin is elated until Maggie tells the group she plans to distribute her share to those cut out of it.

Maggie immediately senses Konstantin’s upset. “She does,” confirms Suzanne Rogers (Maggie). “But in her mind, she thinks, well, he’s not really family. She can’t quite understand why he’s objecting to the fact that she would leave the sons of Victor and people in her family money. I mean, it’s hers to give. So what is he objecting to? She doesn’t quite understand why he’s being so verbal, and he raises his voice. I thought, ‘Hold on here.’ But that was not in the script, so I had to play it like, OK.”

No matter, none of it deters Maggie from going through with her plans to marry Konstantin, so he won’t be deported. After all, she likes “the companionship and the fact that he’s been telling her stories and had pictures of the old days when he and Victor knew each other,” notes Rogers. “In her mind, it’s almost like she’s marrying a brother to Victor. That’s kind of what I played. And she feels sorry for him. I mean, he lost his daughter.”

Afterward, a greedy Konstantin urges Theresa to speed up her relationship with Alex to secure his inheritance. Meanwhile, Marlena and John reveal their plan to Steve, regarding Konstantin’s manipulation and John’s fake brainwashing to steal Maggie and Konstantin’s prenup. Then the trio confronts Maggie about Konstantin’s scheme to marry her for her inheritance.

“Steve and John came to Maggie before,” recounts Rogers. “They had reservations about Konstantin and confronted him in front of her, and she kind of defended him. She felt they were reading something into things that was not there. But they’ve really been doing diligent work behind the scenes. So they come to her and say, ‘You’ve got to realize what’s going on here. He’s taking advantage of you.’ They twist her arm, so to speak, and say, ‘You’ve got to listen to this. He’s done this, and you’ve got to acknowledge it.’”

Maggie finally realizes the sordid truth, after hearing about Konstantin’s plan to marry her for Victor’s inheritance and his manipulation of John with the pawn card. “Maggie’s just completely wiped,” shares Rogers. “This is somebody that she trusted, someone that she thought was her husband’s best friend, and now all of a sudden he’s not. It’s just unfathomable to her that she was duped, that he was continuing to pursue her and that they were going to get married.”

Once Maggie comes to terms with it all, she agrees to help John and Steve take Konstantin down. “She feels like Konstantin was disrespecting her husband, and Maggie can’t tolerate that,” says Rogers. “She knew Victor, and over the years he turned into a decent person in her eyes. That’s all she cares about, and Konstantin has disrespected him. So that’s her motive. Maggie’s going to get him.”

Later, Konstantin stops by and butters up Sarah as he prepares to marry Maggie. And a much wiser Maggie assures him that their wedding will be one to remember.