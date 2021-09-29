Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R; ex-Kristen, DAYS et al) “Joe Mascolo [ex-Stefano, DAYS] was a great villain. He was a classic villain and he also had a warm, teddy bear side, too, which is a nice combination.” Photo credit: JPI

Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) “Well, you’re talking to a guy who won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Villain! I firmly believe when Scotty Baldwin came back from Mexico and was bearded and disgruntled that his wife [Laura] had run off with a rapist, that would make anyone want to get even! The real fans know his villainy was never straight villainy; he stood for everything that was right, but he was wronged, so of course he was going to get revenge! I feel that I was a great villain!” Photo credit: ABC

Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) “I’d have to say Stefano DiMera. Always someone you wanted to watch and you always loved him, even though he was bad news. And he had such style and flair.” Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “Kristen DiMera as played by Eileen Davidson on DAYS! Eileen is so good at playing both personalities, Kristen and Susan Banks. Kristen is manipulative and bad but she also makes you laugh. I loved when she came between John and Marlena.” Photo credit: JPI

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) “I’m going to go with two from GENERAL HOSPI- TAL: The original Helena, Elizabeth Taylor, back then with the Ice Princess [storyline], and Cesar Faison, Henrik’s daddy! His love for Anna was just unbelievable and really creepy and great.” Photo credit: ABC

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “My first instinct is to say Joe Mascolo, obviously. How do you beat Stefano? But at the same time, I always thought the way PASSIONS handled Alistair Crane was so interesting in the sense that for the majority of the show, you never saw his face. You only saw his hand or his cigar, and there was this ominous quality about never knowing what he looked like.” Photo credit: NBC

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “Quinn is great at being evil but justifying that everything she’s doing is for a good reason. She’s the best at spinning it that way. I also have to say Stephanie. I know people loved her, and she could be kind, but she did some pretty terrible things over the years.” Photo credit: JPI