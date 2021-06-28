Galen Gering (Rafe, DAYS) “It would definitely be Michelle Stafford [Phyllis, Y&R] because she’s awesome. She’s my neighbor and she’d be pretty great.” Photo credit: NBC

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) “Marci Miller [Abigail, DAYS], who my wife [Cady McClain, Jennifer, DAYS] worked with. She’s wonderful. Photo credit: ABC

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “A Martinez [ex-Cruz, SANTA BARBARA et al]. He has been around. He has done a lot of daytime and he came onto our show [as Dr. Montgomery in 2011-12]. He just blew me away. I’m in awe of how subtle he is as an actor, and I just wanted to do more scenes with him. I don’t know him as a person, but he was so good. Ever since then, I’ve wanted to work with him more.” Photo credit: JPI

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Kim Zimmer [ex-Reva, GUIDING LIGHT] pops into mind. I’ve always admired her and her work and knowing her a bit, not super-well, but she is just really fun and sweet. She has a great sense of humor and she is so very talented. There are certainly others, but she is the first one who pops.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Steve Burton (Jason, GH) “I’ve gotten to work with so many incredible actors, I think I’d have to go back to the ’90s, people like Justin Deas [ex-Buzz, GUIDING LIGHT, et al], David Canary [ex-Adam/Stuart, ALL MY CHILDREN], Charles Keating [ex-Carl, ANOTHER WORLD], these dudes who were just actors through and through, always nominated [for Daytime Emmys], always doing amazing stuff.” Photo credit: ABC

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) “I wish I could give you a long list of people in daytime I’ve wanted to work with, but if I had to name just one, I’d say James Patrick Stuart [Valentin] from GH. He’s an excellent actor and a lovely guy. And then there is Finola [Hughes, Anna, GH], Thorsten [Kaye], Arianne [Zucker, Nicole, DAYS], Wally [Kurth, Ned, GH/ Justin, DAYS], Roger [Howarth, Austin, GH], Nancy Lee [Grahn, Alexis, GH], Matthew [Ash- ford, Jack, DAYS], Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla, DAYS]. There! That’s just one full name, right?” Photo credit: CBS

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Eric Braeden [Victor, Y&R]. I see that guy in the hallway and we talk. He’s a very interesting man and he’s a really good actor. Someone like him, I would just take a back seat and watch.” Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.