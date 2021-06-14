Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH) “The most photos in my phone are of my daughter, Coco. No question. It’s basically all photos of her.” Photo credit: ABC

Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) “My daughter [Harper], for sure.” Photo credit: JPI

Lawrence Saint- Victor (Carter, B&B) “The boy. He takes up all the space. All [son] Christian. All day.” Photo credit: JPI

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “[Wife] Kelly [Kruger, ex-Mackenzie, Y&R et al]. She makes me take photos of her wherever we go, and her outfits of the day. I need to clear up space on my phone, but [daughter] Everleigh is a close second, only because I’ve been with Kelly for a lot longer, but Everleigh is getting up there now.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) “My daughters [Riley and Everly].” Photo credit: JPI

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “That’s easy. Brytni [Sarpy, Elena, his real-life love]! And when it comes to selfies of us, she always takes them.” Photo credit: JPI

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “My children [twins Chase and Mason]. When you’re a parent, you’re proud of them; you can’t believe they’re growing so much and you want to immortalize what you made. They’re my greatest creations, so I take pictures of my children.” Photo credit: NBC