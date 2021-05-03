Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “Either the praying hands or the little cup of booze. Also the horns, the rock and roll horns. It’s a three-way tie.” Photo credit: NBC

Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GH) “I love this question! 😂 or 😉" Photo credit: ABC

Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) “❤️” Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “I’m not very good with those, but I like the heart.” Photo credit: JPI

Photo credit: CBS

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “The heart. I like that one. I like that it is quick and it’s easy and it’s to the point!” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc