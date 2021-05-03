Amanda Setton

Amanda Setton

Credit: ABC

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “Either the praying hands or the little cup of booze. Also the horns, the rock and roll horns. It’s a three-way tie.”

Photo credit: NBC

Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GH) “I love this question! 😂 or 😉"  

Photo credit: ABC

Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) “❤️”

Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “I’m not very good with those, but I like the heart.”

Photo credit: JPI

Photo credit: CBS

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “The heart. I like that one. I like that it is quick and it’s easy and it’s to the point!”

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) “The one that’s, like, cry laughing, but apparently my younger nieces and their friends say that that’s very old-school. I guess now you say, ‘I’m dying,’ instead of using the emoji so I’m working on it.”

Photo credit: NBC

