Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “Either the praying hands or the little cup of booze. Also the horns, the rock and roll horns. It’s a three-way tie.”
Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GH) “I love this question! 😂 or 😉"
Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) “❤️”
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “I’m not very good with those, but I like the heart.”
John McCook (Eric, B&B) “The heart. I like that one. I like that it is quick and it’s easy and it’s to the point!”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) “The one that’s, like, cry laughing, but apparently my younger nieces and their friends say that that’s very old-school. I guess now you say, ‘I’m dying,’ instead of using the emoji so I’m working on it.”