Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) “I want to say Christian [J. LeBlanc, Michael]. He always seems to be pretty knowledgeable about the goings-on story-wise, past and present.” Photo credit: JPI

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) “Laura [Wright, Carly], for sure. Her memory is incredible!” Photo credit: ABC

Isabel Durant (Claire, DAYS) “I feel like Martha [Madison] is great. She knows so much. And Deidre Hall [Marlena].” Photo credit: JPI

Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) “Probably me. No matter what, I have always been a fan of the show. I started watching it when I was a little kid and now, having been on it or around it for such a long time, I know a lot about it.” Photo credit: NBC

Christel Khalil (Lily, Y&R) “Bryton [James, Devon] always seems to remember the history of so many past storylines.” Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Well, that’s an easy one. John [McCook, Eric,] and [Katherine] Kelly [Lang, Brooke]. They’ve been here since day one.” Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “Kin [Shriner, Scott], Jackie [Zeman, Bobbie] and Leslie [Charleson, Monica, r.]. I get so excited when they tell me stories about what’s happened on set and behind-the-scenes drama from ‘way back when’. Leslie, who is literally one of the funniest and chill women I’ve ever met, has shared some of the craziest stories with me, and sorry, but I will take them with me to the grave!” Photo credit: ABC