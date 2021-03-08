Don Diamont

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) “Ambitious. Passionate. Sensitive.”

Photo credit: NBC

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Old, fat and tired.”

Photo credit: JPI

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) “Curious, observant and genuine — what you see is what you get.”

Photo credit: JPI

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) “Perceptive. Kind. Fun.”

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “Passionate. Assertive. And I think just hard-working. I didn’t grow up in a world of TV and film and I had to make my own lane, so to speak, and I value my work ethic, so I think if there’s any- thing that will keep me afloat in life in general, it would be my passion, my work ethic and being assertive.”

Photo credit: NBC

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “I suppose I would say devoted, loyal and solid.”

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R) “Tough, professional and compassionate.”

Photo credit: JPI

Parry Shen (Brad, GH) “C.O.G: Considerate, organized and goofy.”

Photo credit: ABC

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) “Lover, fighter, protector.”

Photo credit: Seth Kupersmith

