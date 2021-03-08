5 of 9

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “Passionate. Assertive. And I think just hard-working. I didn’t grow up in a world of TV and film and I had to make my own lane, so to speak, and I value my work ethic, so I think if there’s any- thing that will keep me afloat in life in general, it would be my passion, my work ethic and being assertive.”

Photo credit: NBC