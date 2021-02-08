Actor Roundup

Kathleen Gati (Obrecht, GH) “I surprised [husband] Michael with a two-week cruise around the Mediterranean for his 60th birthday. It was perfect! I knew I picked the right cruise that landed in Monaco on his actual birthday, and we walked the Formula 1 course (his favorite) and had martinis at the famous (James Bond) casino. Plus he got to see the famous Mies van der Rohe building in person in Barcelona that inspired his desire to become an architect at the age of 10. The smile on his face was priceless. It is such joy contributing to another person’s happiness!” Photo credit: ABC

Kiara Barnes (Zoe, B&B) “Cooked their favorite meal and dessert and planned a cute movie night.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS) “For [boyfriend] John-Michael’s 35th birthday, which was a few years ago now, I threw him a really special surprise party. He had no idea. And I had the most wonderful cake made for him that was his favorite beer with his favorite football team on it. I just put a lot of thought and effort into it and had all of his friends involved.” Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “When I planned a trip to Mexico for just the two of us [husband Justin Gaston, ex-Chance]. We ate delicious food, had great conversation and just enjoyed each other’s company. It was so fun!” Photo credit: CBS

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) “My boyfriend’s favorite thing is to go to the movies, but of course we couldn’t do that because of the pandemic and he’s been really missing that. So, I created a movie theater in my parents’ backyard with a movie projector and a concession bar with movie candy, nachos, hot dogs and even an old-fashioned popcorn machine. We had a double-feature movie night and he loved it.” Photo credit: CBS

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) “The most romantic thing I did for my husband? Have his children!” Photo credit: ABC

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “After knowing that my significant other had a hard day at work, I cleaned the entire house, made a homemade dinner, lit some candles and played some of our favorite music so they got to come home to something that turned their day around and put a smile on their face.” Photo credit: JPI