Actor Roundup

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) “I set resolutions and intentions for long periods of time, and then I make sure to follow those up with daily goals. So, my resolution is that I check off all my daily goals that will lead me to my long-term intentions. The reason I do that is because I saw so many people when I worked as a personal trainer in the past who’d make a resolution for their health and then never follow through, and the reason is because they don’t create habits on a daily basis and instead, they fall back into old habits. As long as you keep checking things off, it will keep you motivated.” Photo credit: David Pfiel

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “Eat healthier. I make this resolution every year but I hope to actually do it this year!” Photo credit: CBS

Haley Pullos (Molly, GH) “Ooh, it’s been a while since I’ve had a true resolution. I guess every year, I just want to be a little better than I was the year before. That’s pretty ambiguous, but if I can find any way to im- prove myself as a person, I’m happy!” Photo credit: ABC

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “My resolution is to keep working on being a good dad and help my daughter the best I can during these formative early years. I just want to be there for her and [wife] Kayla [Ewell, ex-Caitlin, B&B] as best as I possibly can.” Photo credit: CBS

Mike Manning (Charlie, DAYS) “It was going to be to travel, but Covid kind of messed that up, so I’m going to say that my New Year’s resolution is to learn 15 new songs on the guitar.” Photo credit: JPI

Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) “To try to get out of the house more! My New Year’s resolution going into 2020 was to do more fun things and travel. So I’m going to stick with that one.” Photo credit: ABC

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) “I think to go a little easier on myself. This past year was so insane and I just want to not put so much pressure on the world or myself in 2021, and just take it day by day. Because this year, I was very stressed about everything happening, so I want 2021 to be a more relaxing year for me.” Photo credit: JPI