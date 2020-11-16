Actor Roundup

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) “Oh, the Soap Opera Digest Awards! I remember being on LOVING or THE CITY [as Ally] and flying out for those awards. They were so much fun. And all the fun covers. When I moved to GUIDING LIGHT [as Cassie], it was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — I’m on the cover!’ And then when I went to GENERAL HOSPITAL, I was on even more. Being on the cover is like, ‘Oh, my good- ness!’ It was such a big deal.” Photo credit: ABC

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) “Oh, I loved the Soap Opera Digest Award parties! Oh, my gosh, we need to bring those back. Those were so much fun, just the best. And the best photo shoots ever back in the day. I miss those tremendously. To me, those are part of the whole Soap Opera Digest magazine experi- ence, which has been so supportive of our genre and really increased the glamour quotient.” Photo credit: NBC

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “I remember the first year we had the Emmys in Vegas and I remember having a really good time hanging out at the pool with [the Digest crew]. I remember really enjoying that day.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) “Well, it was so fun in the old days when we did actual shoots for the cover. They were always so fun and we were always so honored to be called in for the shoot for the cover. Gosh, going way back, when we used to win all these Soap Opera Digest Awards all the time. I still have my award for supercouple. For me, SOD was always part of the fabric of this job and so fun.” Photo credit: NBC

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “The Soap Opera Digest Awards were always really fun. They were different than the Daytime Emmys. They were lighthearted and lovely. For an actor who had never been on a soap, it was very exciting to have them put me in print. The first issue that was out after I had gotten the job mentioned me and I thought, ‘Wow, I’m really in it now!’ The magazine is the mainstay, and it still stands. It’s the guiding ship for soap operas now, and it is still fun for me to read about myself and our show and the stories going on. It’s still fun!” Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “My first interview with Mara Levinsky. Growing up, I saw and read Soap Opera Digest like forever. I started on AMC in 2006 [as Annie] and just being interviewed about my character and ALL MY CHILDREN was super- exciting. I mean, I was on this show that I watched growing up, and being interviewed by Soap Opera Digest so it just made everything come full circle for me.” Photo credit: JPI