Actor Roundup

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) “I was still in my late 20s and there was a scene at the police station that was kind of like Basic Instinct, and Roman was questioning Nicole. Jim Reynolds [Abe] was there in the detective office and I had this really short, blue miniskirt on and we thought it would be funny in wardrobe if we put a toupee under my skirt so it was like the Basic Instinct scene. I think Jim saw it first and he got a kick out of it. He was like, ‘Whoa!’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) “Chad [Duell, Michael] and I put something in Katey’s [MacMullen, Willow] dressing room that might smell after a day. We’re not super-proud of it, and I think Chad quarterbacked that one — I’m going to throw him under the bus. But I generally get pranked more than I do the pranking because I get too scared. I come up with good ideas, but I think, ‘What if someone gets mad?’ and I talk myself out of it. But the amount of times that I come back to my dressing room with three chairs on my couch and my coffee table turned upside down from Chad, just on a random Tuesday — that’s happened more than once.” Photo credit: ABC

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “One time on my birthday, everybody tricked me. They had me come in on my day off to do what I thought was going to be some kind of publicity thing when in fact, they surprised me with a Back To The Future role-playing surprise birthday thing [in 2014]. They had the Marty McFly vest/jack- et and everything. It’s actually on YouTube if you want to see it. They created a whole story and everything. I guess you could say the joke was on me, and I loved it!” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) “One time we were all in the makeup room and Galen’s [Gering, Rafe] legs were super-ashy so I pulled out my camera and I put his calves on spotlight and I scratched his calf so you can clearly see how ashy they were and I gave him some lotion to help him out. And then I posted it to social media so everyone could laugh at him.” Photo credit: JPI

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) “I sneaked up to the producers’ floor late one night and swapped the framed cast portraits in the hallway for new, identically framed portraits, only with me Photoshopped into them. Another time, I replaced all the name plates on every dressing room door and every door that had a name plate above it — men’s room, ladies’ room, etc. — with ‘James Patrick Stuart’. I never admitted to doing it, but I’m pretty sure they have an idea who it was!” Photo credit: ABC

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “I hid in Camryn’s [Grimes, Mariah, inset] dressing room closet while wearing the J.T. mask ... and it turned out just as I had hoped.” Photo credit: CBS