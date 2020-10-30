Actor Roundup

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “That would be from Bob Woods [ex-Bo, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, r.]. He told me, ‘Just be present.’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH) “Laura Wright [Carly, r.] once told me to never look down or away from the camera in a scene, to make sure your eyeline is always so that the camera can fully see your eyes, because it’s through them that the story is told. That’s just one of many helpful tips she’s given. She’s so amazing at what she does and I feel so lucky each time she shares her knowledge!” Photo credit: JPI

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) “The best advice I have gotten was not from a co- star but from an ex-producer. The producer told me on my first day of filming to take everything scene by scene and not day by day or episode by episode. That way, the volume and pace at which we shoot is way more manageable and you can truly live in the moment as an actor.” Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) “It was probably from Missy Reeves [ex-Jennifer]. When my daughter was young — and I love my little sweet angel from heaven right now — but when she was younger, I had one of those screaming toddlers. Everything made her mad and I was having a really hard time with her. I was talking to Missy and she had some similarities with hers. You beat yourself up as a mom, like, ‘What am I doing wrong?’ and Missy said, ‘She will work through it. Just be patient. When your energy changes, hers will, too.’ And now Izzy is great and everything Missy said was right.” Photo credit: JPI

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “When I first started, Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy] told me to just have fun with it. Yes, the pace is quick and you’ve really got to be on your toes, but it’s really important to just invest in the scenes and enjoy it.” Photo credit: CBS

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, DAYS) “ ‘Don’t take it too seriously.’ When I’m doing something, I get very into it. And Eric Martsolf [Brady] was like, ‘Release it … relax. Don’t take it so seriously.’ ” Photo credit: JPI