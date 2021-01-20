A Look Back At DAYS's Most Memorable Friendships

Abe (James Reynolds, near r.) and Roman (then-Wayne Northrop) got close when the y began working together on the police force in 1981.
Mimi (Farah Fath, l.) and Belle (then-Kirsten Storms), pictured in 2003, weathered many storms together as high school BFF.
Jennifer (then-Melissa Reeves, r.), pictured in 2010, became besties with Katerina Von Leuschner, better known as Carly (Crystal Chappell), when they were in boarding school in Europe together.
Steve (Stephen Nichols, l.) and Bo (Peter Reckell) first forged their bond in the Merchant Marines, and Steve was devastated when Bo succumbed to a brain tumor in 2015.
The friendship of Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin, l.) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker), pictured in 2016, has had its fair share of ups and downs.
Lani (Sal Stowers, far l.) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) solidified their unlikely kinship when they joined a convent in 2019.
By 2020, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson, l.) and Will (Chandler Massey) were so tight, Ben asked Will, whose murder he had once been convicted of, to be the best man at his wedding.