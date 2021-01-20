A Look Back At DAYS's Most Memorable Friendships

Abe (James Reynolds, near r.) and Roman (then-Wayne Northrop) got close when the y began working together on the police force in 1981.

Mimi (Farah Fath, l.) and Belle (then-Kirsten Storms), pictured in 2003, weathered many storms together as high school BFF. Photo credit: JPI

Jennifer (then-Melissa Reeves, r.), pictured in 2010, became besties with Katerina Von Leuschner, better known as Carly (Crystal Chappell), when they were in boarding school in Europe together. Photo credit: JPI

Steve (Stephen Nichols, l.) and Bo (Peter Reckell) first forged their bond in the Merchant Marines, and Steve was devastated when Bo succumbed to a brain tumor in 2015. Photo credit: JPI

The friendship of Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin, l.) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker), pictured in 2016, has had its fair share of ups and downs. Photo credit: JPI

Lani (Sal Stowers, far l.) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) solidified their unlikely kinship when they joined a convent in 2019. Photo credit: JPI