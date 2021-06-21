Check out the swag your soap faves picked up leading up the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys this Friday.
DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Younger Actor nominee Victoria Konefal (Ciara) raised a glass during the festivities.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Y&R’s real-life couple Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and Bryton James (Devon), toasted the evening.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Diamond White (Paris, B&B) scored some M.A.C cosmetics.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R), who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress, also showed off her M.A.C swag.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Supporting Actor nominee Jeff Kober (ex-Cyrus, GH), enjoyed a 120 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Diamond Bottle from S. Pellegrino.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) and Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B), both of whom are nominated this year, tried to make off with some booze.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) quenched her thirst with a can of Fruit Smash.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) modeled a green Kate Spade bag.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series, Kim Delaney (Jackie, GH), also scooped up the bag.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
B&B’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress, and Tanner Novlan (Finn), also walked away with Four Roses Small Batch Burbon.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS/Ned, GH), nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor, enjoyed the libations.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Victoria Platt, who is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Performer category, celebrated with Konefal.
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
