DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Younger Actor nominee Victoria Konefal (Ciara) raised a glass during the festivities. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Y&R’s real-life couple Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and Bryton James (Devon), toasted the evening. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) scored some M.A.C cosmetics. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R), who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress, also showed off her M.A.C swag. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Supporting Actor nominee Jeff Kober (ex-Cyrus, GH), enjoyed a 120 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Diamond Bottle from S. Pellegrino. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) and Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B), both of whom are nominated this year, tried to make off with some booze. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) quenched her thirst with a can of Fruit Smash. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) modeled a green Kate Spade bag. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series, Kim Delaney (Jackie, GH), also scooped up the bag. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

B&B’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress, and Tanner Novlan (Finn), also walked away with Four Roses Small Batch Burbon. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS/Ned, GH), nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor, enjoyed the libations. Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock