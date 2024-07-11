Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan Shares Memorable Monaco Moments

Jet Set: Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Joshua Morrow (Nick) on the red carpet in Monte Carlo.

Last month, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Young and Restless) was invited to attend the annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival (check out images from the trip here) along with her co-star Joshua Morrow (Nick), and Bold and Beautiful luminaries Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge). “We had such a blast,” enthuses Egan, who brought along her husband, Matt Katrosar. “It was just wonderful to be there and meet the European fans. I’ve been to Europe many times but I’ve never been to a fan event in Europe. I haven’t been able to meet the European fans in such a massive capacity. It was so fun being there with Josh, Katherine and Thorsten.”

Restless Style

The plethora of events taking place during the festival (the opening ceremony, invitation-only exclusive parties, meet and greets, the presentation of the Golden Nymph awards, and a gala dinner) required several up-to-date wardrobe changes — and Egan was red-carpet ready for each one. “I styled myself, baby,” she says proudly. “You’ve really gotta be on it in Monte Carlo. I bought some stuff and then I borrowed from [designer] Oliver Tolentino, who lent me that really fun red Emmy dress from last year. I went to his boutique [in Beverly Hills] and picked out some stuff that he let me borrow, but [other than that] I did it all on my own.”

Despite a whirlwind schedule, Egan and company made their own memories. “I just had so much fun with Josh and his wife, Tobe,” smiles the actress. “She designed my son’s nursery, and she’s a dear friend as well. When we had some downtime, we all hung out by the pool and spending time, of course, with my husband was nice. We’d go walking around by the casino and also,” chuckles the mother of two young sons, “[we enjoyed] sleeping in for the first time in three years.”

Egan sums up, “The whole experience was just really a special thing. Fans would be waiting for you outside the hotel. You feel [as famous as] Taylor Swift there! It went by so fast, but it was awesome.”