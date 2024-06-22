Young and Restless and Bold and Beautiful Actors Dazzle In Monte Carlo

For 63 years, the Principality of Monaco has hosted its own international television festival, and this week, the 63rd Annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival welcomed actors from Bold and Beautiful and Young and Restless. On hand this year were Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Joshua Morrow (Nicholas) from Y&R and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) represented their sister show B&B.
Their time to shine was on Monday when there was an exclusive event dedicated to the crossover of these two iconic soaps. The festival said fans could “live an unforgettable experience, meeting in person the famous stars of these captivating universes.” It provided an opportunity to meet the actors during a “Behind the Scenes” event, followed by a signing session. Click on the gallery to see stunning shots from the festival’s closing ceremony.
1 of 7
Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Joshua Morrow (Nicholas, Y&R) looked fantastic (we especially love his choice of footwear) as he posed for the cameras on the red (hmm, actually it's blue!) carpet during the closing ceremony.
2 of 7
Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) says of the trip on her social media, "Thank you @festivaltvmonte_carlo for the best time!! Such an honor to be involved in the festival. And nice to see all of you once again and the super friendly fans! Hope to see you soon🥰 #montecarlotvfestival #boldandbeaitiful #brookandridge and thanks for the glamour @impero_couture and @charlielapson for the beautiful jewelry."
3 of 7
Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) writes on Instagram, "What an experience! Thank you to the @festivaltvmonte_carlo for having us, it’s been a pleasure and an honor to represent @youngandrestlesscbs at this incredible tv festival. Such an amazing time in gorgeous Monte Carlo with some of my favorite people and an experience I will treasure forever. Also, before this trip I was very anxious to leave my children. Once here, I forgot I had children." Her stunning dress was alice + olivia®.
4 of 7
Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Misty water-colored memory... of the way Nick and Chelsea were. Morrow and Egan certainly looked gorgeous as they posed together for the cameras.
5 of 7
Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
"Bridge" fans are going to swoon over this gorgeous shot of their two B&B favorites. Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Lang smolder as they posed for the professional photographers at the festival. The show revealed they cast Tom Arnold to play a pilot who flies their characters to Monte Carlo so fans will probably see some fantastic footage from the amazing location in July.
6 of 7
Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
All four Los Angeles-based actors were together on stage to present an award. Lang (l.) and Egan look to doing the honors.
7 of 7
Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Egan and Morrow brought their real-life spouses with them to Monte Carlo. Matt Katrosar looked gorgeous alongside Egan while Morrow's other half, Tobe, looked stunning next to her handsome husband.
Joshua Morrow (Nicholas, Y&R) looked fantastic (we especially love his choice of footwear) as he posed for the cameras on the red (hmm, actually it's blue!) carpet during the closing ceremony.
Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) says of the trip on her social media, "Thank you @festivaltvmonte_carlo for the best time!! Such an honor to be involved in the festival. And nice to see all of you once again and the super friendly fans! Hope to see you soon🥰 #montecarlotvfestival #boldandbeaitiful #brookandridge and thanks for the glamour @impero_couture and @charlielapson for the beautiful jewelry."
Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) writes on Instagram, "What an experience! Thank you to the @festivaltvmonte_carlo for having us, it’s been a pleasure and an honor to represent @youngandrestlesscbs at this incredible tv festival. Such an amazing time in gorgeous Monte Carlo with some of my favorite people and an experience I will treasure forever. Also, before this trip I was very anxious to leave my children. Once here, I forgot I had children." Her stunning dress was alice + olivia®.
Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Misty water-colored memory... of the way Nick and Chelsea were. Morrow and Egan certainly looked gorgeous as they posed together for the cameras.
Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
"Bridge" fans are going to swoon over this gorgeous shot of their two B&B favorites. Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Lang smolder as they posed for the professional photographers at the festival. The show revealed they cast Tom Arnold to play a pilot who flies their characters to Monte Carlo so fans will probably see some fantastic footage from the amazing location in July.
Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
All four Los Angeles-based actors were together on stage to present an award. Lang (l.) and Egan look to doing the honors.
Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Egan and Morrow brought their real-life spouses with them to Monte Carlo. Matt Katrosar looked gorgeous alongside Egan while Morrow's other half, Tobe, looked stunning next to her handsome husband.
Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images