Young and Restless and Bold and Beautiful Actors Dazzle In Monte Carlo

For 63 years, the Principality of Monaco has hosted its own international television festival, and this week, the 63rd Annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival welcomed actors from Bold and Beautiful and Young and Restless. On hand this year were Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Joshua Morrow (Nicholas) from Y&R and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) represented their sister show B&B.

Their time to shine was on Monday when there was an exclusive event dedicated to the crossover of these two iconic soaps. The festival said fans could “live an unforgettable experience, meeting in person the famous stars of these captivating universes.” It provided an opportunity to meet the actors during a “Behind the Scenes” event, followed by a signing session. Click on the gallery to see stunning shots from the festival’s closing ceremony.