Young And Restless Star Eric Braeden Blasts Racist 'Fan'

The online troll who attacked General Hospital star Tabyana Ali (Trina) and ended up getting blocked by the official GH account, along with several of the show’s actors and behind-the-scenes personnel, also aimed her hate at three stars from Young and Restless. Eric Braeden (Victor) was not about to stand for it — and let her have it.

Shining A Light On Hate

Braeden’s actions were inspired by actress Yvette Nicole Brown (who appeared on GH during the tribute to her real-life pal Sonya Eddy’s GH character, Epiphany, and also played Lois on Y&R in 2016 and 2017), who shined a spotlight on the tweet by Elmo_Girl on X (formerly Twitter) which said, “And when the other soaps follow suit, she’ll really lose her mind. Because this mess was about Y&R.”

That “mess” was an image shared by @ghyrbbfan1974 back on May 31 of Sean Dominic (Nate), Christel Khalil (Lily) and Bryton James (Devon), with the caption, “The three faces that are destroying the show. They all their [sic] high and mighty when they’re not, can’t wait for someone to put these slaves in their place. #YR”

Brown quote-tweeted Elmo_Girl saying, “Dear @YandR_CBS have you seen this tweet from @ghyrbbfan1974? She was blocked by the @GeneralHospital site for this same level of racism.”

Braeden Claps Back

Braeden saw the despicable message and replied directly to Brown, saying, “These three actors are dear colleagues of mine; they have more class than you LOW LIFE can imagine! We are going to block your racist ass, you got that, bitch??!!” That tweet alone has at the time of this article’s publishing received 10,000 likes, 2,000 retweets and over 700 responses.

The support for love for Braeden was obvious as fans voiced their appreciation for the actor’s choice to unequivocally stand up for those colleagues targeted by the racist tweets.

“You done pissed off Victor. It’s over for you💥,” said @QueenOfTWD while @Sundayscout28 said, “Victor Newman don’t play but Eric Braeden is a savage I love it!”

Since posting her original comments, the social media user has changed the settings on her account and now her tweets are “protected,” meaning they are only able to be viewed by her followers.