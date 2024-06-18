GH Issues Statement Denouncing Racist Attacks On Tabyana Ali

One of General Hospital’s most popular young stars, Tabyana Ali (Trina), has been the target of overtly racist comments on social media since she joined the cast in 2022 and recently spoke out on her own social media to denounce those sending hateful messages.

Now, GH has taken steps to show their support for Ali, issuing a statement across its official social media platforms that reads, “General Hospital does not tolerate hatred or bigotry of any kind. Racism has no place in Port Charles. #GH is for everyone.” Within the first hour it was posted, Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Kate Mansi (Kristina) and Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze) had all shared it to their own Instagram stories. “Period,” Lopez added on X, where she reposted GH’s statement.

Comments were turned off on the post on X, Instagram and Facebook.

The actress was not named in the statement, but according to a setside source, ABC (GH’s network home) has been actively communicating with Ali and her representatives about how to navigate the situation, which garnered a wave of headlines in the wake of Ali’s online response to the racist attacks directed at her. Ali reposted the show’s statement on X, writing, “I appreciate you so much ABC/GH.”

Several of Ali’s co-stars showed their support for her original comments, which were released on X (formerly Twitter) on June 10. Maura West (Ava), who works closely with Ali, wrote on X, “I love you, Tabyana. I admire your strength and loving, open heart. You are a shining example of the best of humanity.” Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) stated on X, “You hide behind a profile pix & spew hatred at Tabyana, you spew it at every cast member of General Hospital & we condemn & reject it. We stand by our friends & colleague in her dignified & gracious response. There’s no place 4 racism of any kind in r beloved GH community.”