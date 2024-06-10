General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Has A Message For Online Haters

General Hospital star Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson), who has been the target of overtly racist comments online since she joined the show in 2022, addressed the haters directly Sunday evening with important messages of her own on her official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“To anyone that hates me. That’s absolutely fine. I don’t know you and you don’t me but regardless I’m sending you peace, safety, and prosperity… I also pray you touch some grass, see the sun, eat a delicious meal, and find something to do. Peace and love💕.”

She soon followed that message up with more to say. “If you see anybody sending hate, send a ‘🪞’ so they can reflect on themselves and start becoming the person the Lord intend!” Ali posted.

Next, the actress posted, “Okay this is the last time I’m going to speak on this today but we cannot be feeding in to peoples hate. We cannot be giving it back. We cannot stoop to rude/racist people’s level. It doesn’t help. We are fighting too many wars as it is. I believe we will have our world peace. But we got to find another way to fight. I’ve realized ignoring doesn’t help but neither does giving the energy back. We’re going in circles and that doesn’t get us anywhere. Everybody might not agree with me but thats okay. I just want to let ‘those’ people know, I see you.

“And Im sorry that this is the away you feel like you have to be seen,” she continued. “I’m sorry that life isn’t happening how you want. But if you found something you loved to do other than hurting people. You would never have the energy to say what you’ve been saying to people ONLINE! I promise life is more beautiful and peaceful and full when you give people and yourself LOVE. I pray you don’t meet God and find yourself disappointed when he shows you the life you could’ve had, if all you had to do was stop giving out that type of energy and just went OUTSIDE!”

Ali’s thread caught the eye of Michele Val Jean, creator and head writer of the upcoming soap The Gates. She wrote back to the young star, “We haven’t met. I was looking for you Friday [at the 2024 Daytime Emmys] to say hi. Sorry we didn’t connect. But my question here is – why would anyone hate you?” Van Jean then added, “And by the way, this question is rhetorical. I don’t expect you to answer it. It’s there for the haters to examine their biases about why there would be animosity toward a talented, personable, young black woman for doing her job and taking up space on the planet.”