Why Sharon Case Is So Beloved To Y&R Fans

Sharon Case assumed the role of Sharon Collins Newman Abbott Newman Newman Newman McCall McAvoy Rosales on September 7, 1994, and over the decades, she has secured her status as not only a critically acclaimed star (she has earned one Daytime Emmy, for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1999, as well as five additional nominations, including in the categories of Outstanding Younger Actress and Outstanding Lead Actress, and won the 1998 Soap Opera Digest Award for Hottest Female Star) but a widely beloved one among Young and Restless viewers.

Digest asked fans to weigh in on just what makes her such a special actress, and testimonials poured in about her talent and the on-screen moments she has brought to life that have stayed with Y&R watchers for years.

In Tribute

Unsurprisingly, Case’s performance during the tragic death of Sharon’s young daughter Cassie in 2005 was mentioned time and time again as something that made for unforgettable television. Wrote Sharan Milsap, “I feel like her best acting was when Cassie died. You could feel the heartache coming out of the TV screen…. I felt her pain! Sharon’s acting prowess during these scenes were impeccable!” Another fan echoed, “Her grief in scenes draw you in and you feel her pain, losing Cassie still upsets me.” “Sharon losing Cassie is hands down the most heartbreaking storyline,” summed up a viewer. “It’s the best story the show has ever had and the image of Sharon collapsing on her daughter’s body is timeless” is how Melissa Roycroft put it.

The actress was also praised for her portrayal of Sharon’s mental health struggles, including Sharon’s current woes as she went off her bipolar medication. Asserted Pamela L Hopkins, “Sharon deserves an award for the acting she is doing during her mental health storyline. Just wow, what an awesome portrayal she is doing.” Kathy O’Sullivan wrote, “I think my favorite [storyline] was when she was going through a mental crisis and set fire to the Newman ranch. Her portrayal was spot-on, and it was easy to hate her actions at the time.”

The lovely work Case did when Sharon was diagnosed with breast cancer also registered with fans. Noted Sharan Milsap, “When Sharon had breast cancer, she was excellent! I believe she had a truly positive influence on those women in real life who were facing the same battle. Her strength gave them strength, and her tears let them know that it was okay to have your vulnerable moments!”

More than a few fans wrote in about their vivid memories of Sharon busting Nick over his affair with Phyllis. Recalled Leonard Reid, “Sharon confronting Nick about the affair with Phyllis was classic! She was in the hotel room where Nick and Phyllis made love and had a similar bathing suit that Phyllis wore.” Plenty of other moments stood out to fans, as well. Julie Besse wrote, “My favorite storyline would have to be in 2004 when she and Nikki went down into the sewer looking for Cameron’s body.” It was another death that stuck out to Kathy O’Sullivan: “The saddest storyline, for me, was Rey’s death. It was heartbreaking to watch, not only because everyone loved Rey, but to see Sharon go through such an incredible loss.” Edward Jacob’s favorite? “I loved when she was on the run from the law for Skye’s murder and assumed the identity of Sheri. The escape from the courthouse was exciting, the scenes with her mother were deep and showed their complex relationship, and the letter she wrote recapping her life made for a great overview and retrospective of the character.”

A scene that was special to Melissa Roycroft involved Sharon as an unconditionally loving mother to Mariah: “One scene that always comes to mind is when Mariah came out to Sharon. Mariah was in an emotional state and the character [of Sharon] was stable and unwavering in her support. Sharon is a nurturing character and a caring mother and her relationship with her children has always been my favorite. Both actresses got to shine and play on their history and it was a special scene.”

Viewers offered up many reasons that they admire Case as a performer. “She’s a wonderful actress who really does make her character very real,” shared Carol-Anne Fontaine. Another viewer wrote, “Sharon Case draws you into that character’s emotions and you keep coming back for more. Sharon Newman is a powerhouse!” Chimed in Kathy O’Sullivan, “I’ve loved watching Sharon for the past 30 years! She is an incredible actress, always convincing in her emotions.” Le’Ron Morton offered, “Sharon Case keeps me glued to the screen while watching her performances. I have been happy for her, sad many times and even angry with her character over the years but Sharon Case draws you into each story with each performance.” Edward Jacob said, “She is obviously so in tune with her character and able to take on her struggles as if they were her own to portray them deeply and realistically.” Praised Monica Forman-Mason, “You can tell that she takes her scenes seriously, loves her work, and puts in 100% each time.”

As for what Case’s time on the show has meant to fans personally, Edward Jacob perhaps said it best. “Her work has inspired me to face any problem or struggle in life with strength and grace, as her character always has,” he wrote. “I often think to myself, how would Sharon Newman handle this? And that makes me want to react in a more productive way. She is an icon of strength but also shows that it is okay to have moments of weakness or doubt. Plus, Sharon the actress is just fascinating to watch. It means a great deal to be able to watch her skilled performances through all these decades in storylines that run the gamut of every human emotion.” “She has such a genuine warmth about her when she’s not overreacting but us as the audience can feel her emotions,” Tia C. opined. When it comes to their hopes for Sharon’s storyline future, a possible reunion for Sharon and Nick came up a lot. Wrote Julie Nunn, “I have been waiting years for Sharon and Nick to reunite. I honestly don’t think they have ever stopped loving each other. Cassie’s death gutted both of them and neither one of them knew how to be there for the other to process their grief, Sharon especially…. I hope the writers bring them back full circle. Not without problems though because this is a soap so we need some drama. But a happy reunion would be so lovely to watch!” Melissa Roycroft shared, “I have two storyline dreams for Sharon — for her father to finally show up on canvas and for her to fall in love with the wrong man, either a conman or someone like Tessa’s abusive father (or both).” Tia C. weighed in with, “I want her to have more interactions with Adam Newman as a close friend, even if they aren’t a couple; their love is strong and their connection is clear.” The most common refrain fans wrote in with was their desire to see Case front-and-center in storylines for many years to come, and warm messages of congratulations to her for all that she has accomplished in her 30 years on Y&R. “Happy anniversary and may you have many more years in Genoa City,” cheered Pamela L. Hopkins.