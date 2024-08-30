Help Us Celebrate Sharon Case's 30th Y&R Anniversary!

Sharon Case assumed the role of Sharon Collins on Young and Restless in September 1994, meaning that her milestone 30th anniversary is right around the corner.

Pearl Anniversary

Over the years, the Daytime Emmy-winning star (she took home the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1999, and has racked up multiple other nominations not only in that category but as Outstanding Younger Actress and Outstanding Lead Actress) has become one of the most popular actors in daytime, beloved to Y&R fans for the heartfelt and gripping performances she has turned in.

Case has seen Sharon through a whole slew of life events, from marriages (to Nick, to Jack, to Rey, even to her former father-in-law, Victor) to mental health crises, from the joyous births of Sharon’s children to the devastating loss of Cassie, from the forging of rich friendships to the soapy fun of her on-screen rivalries. For many viewers, it would be darn near impossible to imagine a Genoa City landscape without Sharon as a key player.

To help us celebrate her anniversary, Soap Opera Digest wants to hear from you, the fans who have watched Case navigate Sharon’s challenges and triumphs for all these years. We want to know:

1. What are your favorite storylines that have included or centered around Sharon, and what did you love about them?

2. What specific scenes and moments come to mind when you think about Sharon the character, and/or Sharon the actress? What makes those scenes and moments so memorable to you?

3. What do you think makes Sharon (the actress) such a special performer?

4. What Sharon storylines/scenes/moments do you think have been the most heartbreaking?

5. What Sharon storylines/scenes moments do you think have been the most romantic?

6. What would you want Sharon to know about what her work has meant to you over the years?

7. What are your wishes for the character of Sharon moving forward?

Send us an email at SODsound@soapoperadigest.com by Wednesday, September 4 and please include your full name for attribution. We can’t wait to hear from you!