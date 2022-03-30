Susan Lucci’s Husband, Helmut Huber, Dies At 84

Helmut Huber, husband to Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN, et al) since 1969, passed away peaceful on Monday, March 28 at the age of 84, People reports. Huber and Lucci shared two children, daughter Liza (ex-Gwen, PASSIONS) and son Andreas. A family spokesperson described Huber as “a family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply.” In a statement, Lucci’s publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano, added, “He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend.”