When you were growing up, who did you look up to as a style icon? “I remember loving Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen] and looking at their hairstyles.”

Have you taken a different approach to makeup as you’re getting older? “Absolutely. I definitely pay attention now for clean ingredients. The makeup and perfume industry, for a long time, we didn’t realize how toxic some of the ingredients are. I think getting older is also more about hydration and making sure to stay up on facials. I feel like I definitely pay more attention now than I did before.”

What are you most strict about when it comes to skin care? “Washing my face every day. I definitely wash my face before I go to bed and in the morning, I usually work out first and then wash my face.”

What kind of beauty products do you like to keep in your purse at all times? “I always have ChapStick, I’m a ChapStick addict. I basically have one in every room in the house.”

What do you wish your younger self knew about makeup? “It can be fun. When I was younger, I absolutely hated makeup, so I’d just wear a little bit of concealer under my eyes, and some mascara. As I’ve gotten older, I can’t really get away with that anymore, so I learned makeup can be fun and I don’t hate it so much.”

What kind of beauty products do you pick at the drugstore? “I pretty much buy the most random things ever, like Dr. Bronner soap or a new body wash to use.”

What is your favorite beauty product right now? “Selena Gomez has come just out with a beauty line called Rare Beauty, and she has an undereye highlighter that I really love. It’s a great concealer but not heavy, so it really lays nicely.”

What beauty routine do you insist on? “I get facials every month.”

What was your favorite red carpet look? “The red dress I wore to the Daytime Emmys [2018]. It was very sexy and I had this loose pony off to the side.”