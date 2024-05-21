Soap Opera Weekly Staff Visit The Locher Room

The people who brought fans their soap news via Soap Opera Weekly will be live in The Locher Room on Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST to take a look back at what they accomplished. Weekly began as a sister magazine to Soap Opera Digest and made its debut on newsstands in November of 1989, with Days of Our Lives’s Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Hunter Tylo (ex-Marina) gracing the cover. The final issue was put out 23 years later in 2012.

Joining host Alan Locher for the hour is an incredible array of writers and editors, some of whom began their careers as interns at the magazine and went on to make their mark both at that magazine and elsewhere in the world. Leading the bunch is the one and only Mimi Torchin, who was the founding editor-in-chief of the magazine, and, during her 11-year tenure at the helm, gave it its special joie de vivre. Also on hand will be Managing Editor Kate Walsh and News Editor Gabby Winkel as well as editors Jonathan Reiner, Mark McGarry, and Travis Kinsey.

This talented team of journalists will share some of their favorite memories during their time covering all the soaps that were airing back then, as well as behind-the-scenes stories of putting together Soap Opera Weekly week after week.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.