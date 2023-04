Alan Locher will welcome Soap Opera Digest VP, Editorial Director Stephanie Sloane and Contributing Editor Carolyn Hinsey, along with Michael Fairman, to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The trio will be on hand to discuss the 50th anniversary of Y&R and the 60thanniversary of GH. The live interview will take place on Friday, April 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET. To watch at that time, click here.