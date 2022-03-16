Fans have been loving seeing Anna and Felicia together again. What has it been like having Kristina Wagner (Felicia) back in the cast? “Oh, it’s great. It’s so good, so fun. We do giggle a lot, I have to say. We’ve been friends for so long and she’s such a great actress. We’re good foils for each other. I think we always have been. I’ve sort of been the more dour one and Felicia is more peppy and it’s a great mix.”

I loved that Anna and Felicia were the ones to take down Peter, and the last Anna/Peter scenes were amazing. “It was written so eloquently. It was so chilling and it’s so strange because you’re just watching someone’s lights go out, that you’re sort of responsible for. I was very much wanting to be part of [Peter’s downfall]. For the longest time, I thought, ‘Oh, Jason will kill him. Somebody will kill him that’s just the usual suspect.’ I asked Frank [Valentini, executive producer]; I was like, ‘Do I kill him?’ And he sort of explained it to me and I was bummed! I was like, ‘Oh, I really feel like I should.’ Frank was like, ‘Well, they don’t want you to be responsible for too many deaths.’ I mean, I think there was a sort of consensus among the writers [about that] and I accepted that. And he said, ‘Wait and see how this is written.’ And when I saw it, I just thought it was so artful and very clever.”

What stands out to you about those final moments acting with Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter)? “We helped each other. It was really sad on that last day. We hugged each other and we talked about what we’ve been through. He was such a darling person to work with. I loved working with Wes. Talk about people just being there, when you look in someone’s eyes. He was just a dream to work with. We were going in one direction and then it went in another direction; there were so many iterations of this relationship. We both very much believe in honoring the story, and we just went with it. I think as an actress, I always wanted to honor the [Anna/Peter] relationship, and me as the character, I always wanted to feel like I felt a bit responsible for him. If someone’s troubled, they’re not bad all the time.”

The audience was really tough on Peter and he handled that with such grace. “Let me tell you, he has grace in droves. He is one of those kind of Renaissance men — he comes from a great family and he’s just a great team player. Kirsten [Storms, Maxie] and I worked with him a lot and he never let us down. He’s like that as a friend, too.”

On another note, I’m so enjoying that Anna and Laura have teamed up to take down Victor. “Every time I have scenes with Genie [Francis, Laura], it just gets better and better. We really come from the same kind of upbringing, if you like. Same as Kristina. We all come from the same teacher, Gloria [Monty, former executive producer]. It’s so deep and so easy working with her. You know the scene where Laura and Anna see Victor put his jacket over little Charlotte? We turn and we look at Victor and walk over to him and we just stand in front of him, like, ‘Step away from the child.’ Neither of us spoke to each other about it; it was just so instinctual. She said to me, ‘I think I’m going to whisper in Victor’s ear,’ and I squealed. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s so great!’ And she did it and it was chilling. It was just so good! We are just so fortunate with our cast. It’s an incredible ensemble.”