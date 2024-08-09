New Development In Arianne Zucker's DAYS Lawsuit

Rolling Stone is reporting that Arianne Zucker (ex-Nicole Walker, Days of our Lives) can “move ahead with a claim that seeks to bar a former [DAYS] producer from any future harassment in the industry.” The actress, who started on the show back in 1998 and played the role on and off until she wrapped her most recent run last month, filed a lawsuit on February 7 of this year against Corday Productions (which produces the Peacock soap), as well as its executive producer, Ken Corday, and former executive producer Albert Alarr.

A Move Forward

In this most recent decision, which was issued Thursday, an L.A. County judge ruled that the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress can move forward with the “disputed portion of her complaint that’s seeking a formal order barring” Alarr from harassing behavior any place he may work in the future. Her lawsuit alleges sexual harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress, but it’s the judicial order under a section of California’s business code that Alaar’s lawyers argued wasn’t necessary since he’s not currently employed.

The judge disagreed. “ ‘Plaintiff has alleged a long-standing course of conduct by Mr. Alarr. An inference arises from the facts alleged that the behavior would be likely to recur,’ Judge Kristin S. Escalante wrote in her ruling issued hours after the morning hearing,” per Rolling Stone‘s report. The judge opined that even if Alaar is no longer working, if Zucker can prove her allegations, an injunction could be deemed appropriate.

Zucker’s attorney told Rolling Stone, “Ms. Zucker wants to ensure that no other woman can be harmed at the hands of Alarr again, and I will fight to make that happen.”

When Zucker filed her lawsuit earlier this year, a spokesperson for DAYS said in a statement, “The allegations in Ms. Zucker’s lawsuit are without merit. Corday Productions offered to renew Ms. Zucker’s contract including offering her a pay increase. Rejecting Ms. Zucker’s counteroffer does not constitute retaliation. Complaints about Mr. Alarr’s on-set behavior were promptly investigated. Corday Productions fully cooperated with the impartial investigation and subsequently terminated Mr. Alarr.”

The case is next scheduled to be heard in court in October.