DAYS OF OUR LIVES's Arianne Zucker Files Suit Against Show Producers

As first reported by TMZ, Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) has filed a lawsuit against Corday Productions Inc., which produces DAYS, as well as its executive producer, Ken Corday, and the show’s former executive producer, Albert Alarr. Zucker is alleging that Alarr, whose employment at DAYS was terminated last August, sexually harassed her and other females employed at DAYS, and that Corday Productions did not respond adequately when she surfaced these allegations to HR. She also claims that in October, with her current DAYS contract set to expire, Corday Productions failed to negotiate a new deal “in good faith”. Zucker’s contract expired in January, “which she says essentially amounted to her being fired from her job,” TMZ said in its story. TMZ also noted that Zucker is “suing for harassment, discrimination, retaliation, negligent hiring and supervision, and wrongful termination among other claims.”

Asked to comment on Zucker’s lawsuit, a spokesperson for DAYS said in a statement: “The allegations in Ms. Zucker’s lawsuit are without merit. Corday Productions offered to renew Ms. Zucker’s contract including offering her a pay increase. Rejecting Ms. Zucker’s counteroffer does not constitute retaliation. Complaints about Mr. Alarr’s on-set behavior were promptly investigated. Corday Productions fully cooperated with the impartial investigation and subsequently terminated Mr. Alarr.”

Because DAYS shoots months in advance, episodes featuring Zucker should continue to air into late spring or early summer. The actress joined DAYS in 1998 and exited in 2006. She returned in 2008, staying through 2017, and returned on-screen again in 2019.