On ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, the nominees for Lead Actress in the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced and the following actresses made the cut: Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R), Genie Francis (Laura, GH), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH), Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B). The full list will be revealed tomorrow. The awards are scheduled for June 25. Congratulationsto the nominees!